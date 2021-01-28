Irrigation Maintenance Checklist Perfect for Spring Weather

Articles

Category: Water Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 19:57 Hits: 4

Ahhhh, spring in the Desert Southwest… beautiful, sunny, seventy-five degree days. It’s perfect weather for gardening, but it’s also an especially good time for some irrigation system maintenance. Irrigation problems are not always apparent because of the cool nighttime temperatures, the periodic cloudy days, and even the occasional sprinkle of rain. So, don’t wait until the heat sets in. It won’t be fun for you or for your plants.

Irrigation Maintenance Checklist

There are many components of your watering system that you need to inspect. Let’s start with the distance between your backflow preventer and the valves that open up to irrigate specific areas of your landscape. From there, your pipes will travel to your landscape plants or lawn and apply water with sprinklers, bubblers, or some type of drip irrigation. We’ve made your irrigation inspection a little easier by creating an Irrigation Maintenance Checklist. This will help to get your system in tip-top shape just in time for summer’s sizzle.

Find more ways to save water in your landscape

Water – Use It Wisely offers all kinds of landscape advice to help you save water and money. Here’s just a sample:

-Learn how to properly water your plants to keep them healthy and beautiful in Landscape Watering by the Numbers.

-Learn how to program your irrigation controller on our Timing is Everything page.

-Find out about free booklets and guides available online or from your local water provider.

-Drab to Fab Backyard Rehab 10-Part Video Series which documents the steps you’ll need to take, from creating a plan to planting and caring for your new water-wise landscape.

-Sign up for a monthly watering reminder email that guides you on how much and how often to water.

-Turf/Grass Care & Maintenance page details how to keep your grass looking its best while using water efficiently.

The City of Mesa is one of nineteen Water – Use It Wisely regional partners who offer assistance, or workshops and programs to help you save water. Many, including Mesa, offer rebates on converting your grass to desert landscaping.

The post Irrigation Maintenance Checklist Perfect for Spring Weather appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.

Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/irrigation-maintenance-checklist-perfect-for-spring-weather/