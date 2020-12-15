Plant of the Month: Santa’s Naughty and Wise Plant List

Category: Water Hits: 6
He’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty or water-wise! We have composed a list of naughty and water-wise flowers, shrubs, vines, and trees to help you plan out your Xeriscape garden. It’s not too late to get on the nice list this year by replacing your high water-use plants with low water-use plants. These selections are easier to grow and you’ll start saving water year-round!
Start your “Santa Wish List” and browse more water-wise plants here!
Naughty Wise Plant Ideas
Rose Baja Fairy DusterCalliandra californica
Hibiscus San Marcos Hibiscus Gossypium harknessii
Day Lily Cape AloeAloe ferox
Gardenia Little Leaf Cordia parvifolia
Euonymous Mangle Dulce Maytenus phyllanthoides
Tropical Bird of Paradise Red Bird of ParadiseCaesalpinia pulcherrima
Pyracantha Firecracker Bush Hamelia patens
Boxwood Creeping GermanderTeucrium chamaedrys
Privet Shrub Sugar Bush Rhus ovata
Euryops Daisy Desert Marigold Baileya multiradiata
Canna Lily Red Yucca Hesperaloe parviflora
Liriope Monkey Grass Rain LilyZephyranthes candida
Naughty Wise Plant Ideas
Star Jasmine Primrose Jasmine Jasminum mesnyi
Wisteria Lilac Vine Hardenbergia violacea
Japanese Honeysuckle Yellow Orchid Vine Mascagnia macroptera
Naughty Wise Plant Ideas
Mimosa Feather Bush Lysiloma watsonii
Crape Myrtle Desert Willow Chilopsis linearis
Flowering Pear Texas Olive Cordia boissieri
Hong Kong Orchid Anacacho Orchid Tree Bauhinia lunarioides
Jacaranda Chaste TreeVitex agnus-castus
Ficus Tree Live OakQuercus virginiana
When planning your garden remember that he knows if you’ve been bad or good (and so will your water bill), so be good for goodness sake! Happy planting!
Be sure to read through all of our featured Plant of the Month blogs!
