Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

The health of the world’s ocean is in serious decline—and human health is suffering as a result. A comprehensive report from the Monaco Commission and co-authored by several WHOI researchers investigates the impacts of ocean pollution and recommends actions to safeguard human health.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/a-checkup-for-the-oceans-reveals-threats-to-human-health/