Thanks to our Water Heroes

Articles

Category: Water Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 23:31 Hits: 0

Arizona residents certainly know the value of water. Yet it is easy to forget the complex process and the extensive team of people it takes to get safe and secure water to our taps. And the vital role all water professionals play has never been more evident than it is now.

Water professionals understand that protecting and managing Arizona’s water supplies are essential to our State’s future, which requires an educated and well-trained workforce. These professionals include the operators of water and wastewater treatment systems and the technicians who maintain and repair the thousands of miles of water lines on a daily basis.

Running a water utility also requires the expertise of engineers, hydrologists, biologists, along with experts on water policy, economics, business administration, law, environmental sciences, and communications. This diverse group works together daily to ensure water is delivered into our homes, businesses, schools, and health facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Having safe and reliable water is critical during regular times. It is even more vital during an emergency, disaster, or pandemic. During a time when millions of Americans were under a stay-at-home order, thousands of water employees in Arizona continued to leave their homes to carry out the essential work that communities can’t live without. Throughout these unprecedented times, we have been reminded of how critical these dedicated water professionals are. They ensure we have water every day of the year.

We are grateful for their dedication every day of the year because, without that team of water experts, the reliability and safety of our water would not exist. That is why Water Use It Wisely is pleased to take part in the statewide campaign – Thank a Water Worker Day, on September 23.

This inaugural event celebrates all essential water workers across the State and honors the employees who provide our most valuable asset – water. This collaborative event is intended to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of water and wastewater services. It’s also an ideal time to educate residents on the benefits of clean, reliable, and affordable water services.

So we give extra thanks to these essential workers this week as we salute the heroic service they provide and recognize the efforts of all the men and women of water, their commitment, passion, and dedication. We hope you will do the same!

This blog was originally posted on amwua.org in September 2020. The Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) is one of 20 Water – Use It Wisely partners to offer water-saving advice and programs. For 50 years, Arizona Municipal Water Users Association has worked to protect our member cities’ ability to provide assured, safe and sustainable water supplies to their communities. For more water information visit www.amwua.org.

The post Thanks to our Water Heroes appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.

Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/thanks-to-our-water-heroes/