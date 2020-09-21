Donation enhances WHOI’s remote research technologies

Articles

Category: Water Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

A grant from the Coleman and Susan Burke Foundation has allowed WHOI to make crucial investments in remote technology that will enhance research innovation at sea. New video monitors aboard the R/V Neil Armstrong will allow scientists and crew to video conference throughout the ship or with colleagues on shore. The Burke Foundation also funded three projects making use of novel data streams from the Ocean Observatories Initiative and a field test of a wave-powered platform that enables remote communications with autonomous underwater vehicles.

