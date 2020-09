Articles

WHOI biologist Rubao Ji and colleagues, along with scientists from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service and UMass Dartmouth, study the spatial distribution patterns of the scallop catch to help determine the effects of a changing climate on the industry

