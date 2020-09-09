The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

PLANT OF THE MONTH: FAIRY DUSTER

Category: Water Hits: 1

Calliandra, commonly known as Fairy Duster, refers to the beautiful stamens which make the tufted or ball-like flowers on these loosely branched shrubs. Their beautiful and vibrant colors range from pale pink to deep red. These small to medium sized shrubs produce their flowers against a backdrop of finely divided, lacy-looking foliage.

PLANT OF THE MONTH: FAIRY DUSTER

Photo: Robin O’Donnell

Fairy Dusters can be used in a wide variety of landscape situations. For example, they are a natural for wildlife gardens and add a bright spot of color and a good source of nectar for hummingbirds. They are also well suited to a more traditional yard, where their evergreen foliage and delicate blossoms provide color and interest.

Fairy dusters are low maintenance and require very little pruning to maintain their naturally rounded form. These plants are native to the southwest desert hence, they thrive in desert conditions. They are extremely drought tolerant and bloom lavishly in the full sun. However, they can tolerate most soil types and recover quickly if damaged by frost.

If you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden, the Fairy Duster is a good choice!

Calliandra eriophylla, Pink Fairy Duster/False Mesquite

PLANT OF THE MONTH: FAIRY DUSTER

Photo: Donna DiFrancesco

Pink fairy duster is a small shrub with an explosion of small pink clusters. It is often found on dry and rocky slopes between 1,000 and 5,000 feet in elevation. It matures to about 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Masses of fluffy pink flowers cover these plants in the late winter and early spring. These plants occasionally rebloom in the fall!

Calliandra californica, Baja Red Fairy Duster

PLANT OF THE MONTH: FAIRY DUSTER

Baja Red Fairy Duster is a medium-sized shrub with a ferny appearance. It grows to about 5 feet high by 5 feet wide. It can be used as a natural hedge, screen, foundation planting, or garden accent. Yellow-flowering plants such as a Desert Marigold work well when contrasted with the Fairy Duster’s green leaves and bright red flowers.

 

 

This feature is based on a concept and text originally developed jointly by the Arizona Nursery Association and the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) with partial funding from the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Learn more about these and other great desert plants at the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association Landscape Plants for the Arizona Desert plant database.

Edit this entry.

The post PLANT OF THE MONTH: FAIRY DUSTER appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.

Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/plant-of-the-month-fairy-duster/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version