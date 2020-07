Articles

Category: Water Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 22:30 Hits: 4

As glaciers melt at unprecedented rates, WHOI's Simon Pendleton is looking back to historical records to predict whether this new cool runoff will slow ocean circulation and cool the northern hemisphere––findings which could mean adjustments to some climate predictions.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/will-melting-glaciers-cool-the-climate/