Phoenix Water Presents Loo Poo

Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020

Wayne Drop, Water – Use It Wisely’s mascot for 20+ years, likes to be the center of attention when it comes to teaching kids and adults of all ages about ways to save water. You can find Wayne Drop at community events, schools, and libraries across the greater Phoenix region.

Phoenix Water Services decided it was time Wayne Drop had a sidekick to talk about the stinky side of things. Loo Poo is the go-to guy when it comes to wastewater and sustainability, including what we do with your poo, what shouldn’t go in your toilet, and the beautiful Tres Rios Wetlands. Loo Poo has been busy training with Wayne Drop the last few months, but he’s finally ready for his big debut!

Did you know that Phoenix recycles the majority of its wastewater?

Phoenix Water created an interactive activity book with emoji Loo Poo to showcase our wastewater efforts, while still making it fun and engaging for everyone.

The cover of Loo Poo’s activity book features the Tres Rios Wetlands to highlight the connection between wastewater and the wetlands. The Tres Rios environmental restoration project involves the rehabilitation of nearly 700 acres in and around the Salt River, restoring a vital wetland and riparian habitat. The project creates a mutual relationship between the renewed wetlands and the nearby wastewater treatment plant.

The lush and scenic Tres Rios Wetlands is now home to more than 150 different species of birds and animals like muskrats, raccoons, skunks, coyotes, bobcats, and beavers.

The beautiful cottonwood groves, willows, mesquites, and other desert shrubs around the reed-lined ponds and along the trail attract many migratory and wintering songbirds.

This project is repairing a natural habitat by bringing the Salt River back to the condition it was in during the early 1800s.

When you take a look inside of the activity book, you will find puzzles, coloring, and activities that are entertaining for the whole family. You can conveniently download this book online to keep the kids busy, and still learning, this summer.

There’s also an animated video with Loo Poo to supplement the activity book, where you will learn about Phoenix’s entire wastewater treatment process to see what we do with your poo. While the process may be a little stinky, it is equally fascinating and educational.

All of these resources, plus more, are available at www.phoenix.gov/watercloud.

Gina Conrow is a Water Resource Specialist with the City of Phoenix Water Services Department, one of 20 Water – Use It Wisely partners to offer water-saving advice and programs. As a part of the Community Education & Outreach division, she manages the school outreach program, supports adult education focused on water conservation and efficiency, and assists with public information.

