Articles

Category: Water Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 21:06 Hits: 4

Though vessel noise may be quieting down on the high seas, one coastal area in Florida is seeing an upswing in boat traffic according to local authorities, putting more pressure on one of the world’s longest-studied bottlenose dolphin communities. A recent WHOI study suggests this is only the beginning of a larger trend.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/bottlenose-dolphins-continue-to-compensate-for-humans-in-spite-of-a-pandemic/