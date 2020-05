Articles

Category: Water Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 20:17 Hits: 2

Despite labs shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WHOI microbiologists are working fast to solve a different kind of outbreak—one travelling below the ocean’s surface and ravaging coral reefs from Florida to the Caribbean.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/lab-shutdowns-enable-speedier-investigation-of-coral-disease/