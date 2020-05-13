Category: Water Hits: 4
Spring has arrived! The onset of warmer weather can lead to an increase in landscape irrigation. Before you ramp up your watering, be sure to spruce up your irrigation system. System maintenance can help save you a lot of money and water! Cracks in pipes can lead to costly leaks, and broken sprinkler heads can waste water and money. You could be losing up to 25,000 gallons of water and $280 over a six-month irrigation season!
Now is the perfect time to spruce up your irrigation system.
Experts estimate that as much as half of the water we use outdoors is being wasted due to evaporation, wind, or runoff caused by inefficient irrigation methods and systems. Don’t waste water, add “sprinkler spruce-up” to your spring cleaning list this year.
Learn more about maintaining a water-smart yard by visiting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense website at www.epa.gov/watersense/outdoors.
From time to time, Water – Use It Wisely features guest bloggers who write about topics related to water and water conservation. This month, we are featuring WaterSense®, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program designed to encourage water efficiency in the United States through the use of a special label on consumer products. Launched in June 2006, the WaterSense® program, a voluntary public-private partnership, has saved American consumers more than $33 billion (in 2015 dollars) on their water and energy bills over the past decade. Since its inception, it has been immensely successful at achieving its goal of reducing water consumption. An estimated 1.5 trillion gallons have been saved using WaterSense-labeled products.
The post Spruce Up Your Sprinkler System appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.