Articles

Category: Water Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 13:35 Hits: 3

Many coral reefs throughout the Marshall Islands are pristine, but storm-driven waves could erode these natural coastal barriers in the future. A new wave abrasion simulator tool is offering clues about coral erosion rates that could aid coastal planning in this low-lying island nation.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/can-coral-reefs-withstand-the-waves/