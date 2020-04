Articles

Category: Water Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 16:11 Hits: 2

It’s been a decade since the explosion of the BP oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. Frontline WHOI scientists face unprecedented challenges when called to respond to the largest accidental oil spill in history.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/whoi-recalls-deepwater-horizon-crisis/