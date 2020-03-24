Cities Dedicated to Continued Delivery of Safe and Secure Water

Articles

The safety and security of Arizona’s water supplies is a top priority for the ten Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) member cities. Each AMWUA municipality (see the member listing below) is committed to ensuring you have water service every day of every year. Sometimes situations arise, such as the current global effort to suppress the coronavirus, and with that come questions about water. First and foremost, it’s important to note that your local water provider is your best source of information. Please check with your local water provider for more specific information about the water in your community.

At this time, we felt it was important to share a few key facts from the AMWUA cities about the safety and security of your water.

Your tap water is safe. You can drink tap water and use it in daily activities.

Coronavirus is not found in tap water. The Center for Disease Control said, “The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water.” EPA has also said, “Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.”

The AMWUA cities are always taking numerous actions to ensure safe drinking water is delivered to your tap every day. Municipal water providers use chlorine disinfection, which is extremely effective in removing and killing pathogens and viruses.

The cities have emergency plans in place so that water and wastewater services will continue to operate as normal. These plans are always being enhanced and built upon to ensure measures are in place to address any emergencies that may arise, including pandemics. Water providers continuously monitor and test the water throughout the treatment process and distribution system to ensure its quality and safety.

During this time, local water providers are also taking extra precautions to protect the health and safety of their employees to ensure regular operation of treatment plants and all other necessary functions do continue without interruption.

The ten AMWUA cities, which collectively provide water to 3.5 million people, collaborate regularly among themselves as well as belong to Arizona’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network, which provides ways for utilities to support each other if unique situations arise during an emergency, including a pandemic. Members include the Arizona municipalities of Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

EPA: “Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.” CDC: “The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Help your city by not blocking pipes. The AMWUA cities also oversee the treatment of wastewater in their communities. With toilet paper currently a precious commodity, we understand people will look to utilize alternate items such as “flushable” wipes, paper towels, tissue or other paper items for personal cleaning. These items do not break down in the sewer system and can cause costly backups into your home or street and can significantly impact our wastewater treatment plants.

What you flush really does matter, now more than ever. So, what can be flushed? Well, the list is short and simple – do not flush anything but human waste and toilet paper. If you have to use something besides toilet paper, even if it says “flushable”, please dispose of those items in the trash.

This article originally appeared on March 23, 2020, and is being reposted with permission. The Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) is one of 20 Water – Use It Wisely partners to offer water-saving advice and programs. For over 50 years, Arizona Municipal Water Users Association has worked to protect our member cities’ ability to provide assured, safe and sustainable water supplies to their communities. For more water information visit www.amwua.org.

