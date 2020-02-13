Did you know that up to 70 percent of water use is outdoors? That’s why we love desert plants and feature them each month. It’s a great time to plant, and you can learn more about desert plants on our Arizona Low-Water-Use Plants page. Visit our page on Choosing and Planting Low Water-Use Plants for tips on plant selection and how to plant properly. Also, be sure to read through all of our featured Plant of the Month blogs!

