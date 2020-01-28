ATTEND THE FREE 2020 SRP WATER CONSERVATION EXPO

Articles

Salt River Project (SRP) invites Valley customers to learn about water conservation and water supplies at the 13th annual SRP Water Conservation Expo on March 7, 2020, from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a “smart” irrigation controller at a discounted price, attend classes and receive a water-efficient Evolve showerhead (one per household while supplies last). Approximately 50 exhibitors will be at the event, including municipalities, water organizations, the Water – Use It Wisely campaign, and vendors with water-efficient products.

Additionally, SRP representatives will demonstrate how to measure snowpack. Classes include smart irrigation controller classes with Hunter and Rachio representatives and Irrigation 101 with Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply.

BUY A SMART IRRIGATION CONTROLLER FOR JUST $60

At the expo, you can purchase a Hunter Pro-HC with Hydrawise (retail value $335) or a Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (retail value $229.99) for $60 plus tax* (limit one per household). SRP has partnered with Ewing, Hunter, and Rachio to provide this special price for the controllers. SRP offers an instant rebate of $65 on the Ewing discounted price of $125 for the Hunter controller and an instant rebate of $90 on the Ewing discounted price of $150 for the Rachio controller. *Customer isresponsible for sales tax on the discounted price before SRP instant rebates are applied. The discount is limited to the first 1,200 SRP water shareholders or power customers who register for and attend the expo.

Smart controllers automatically tailor watering schedules and run times on sprinklers and drip systems to meet specific landscape needs. These systems use weather data and site conditions to determine how much water to apply and when to run. The cycle and soak feature allows the controller to adjust run times based on soil conditions and slope to reduce or eliminate water runoff. Smart controllers can reduce water use by as much as 20 percent — significant savings considering that landscape watering can account for up to 70 percent of a household’s water use!

The Hunter Pro-HC six-station outdoor smart irrigation controller with Hydrawise® cloud management software maximizes water savings, protects outdoor living spaces, and ensures healthy plants in any environment. Hydrawise automatically adjusts watering schedules based on local, real-time weather data while giving users 24/7 irrigation system access from anywhere in the world via smartphone, tablet, or the web. The software is also compatible with Amazon Alexa for convenient voice-activated control.

The Rachio 3 eight-station indoor Smart Sprinkler Controller helps you monitor and manage watering from anywhere with robust smartphone control. It can be adapted for outdoor use with an enclosure box, which is included. You can create perfectly tailored schedules, make automatic weather adjustments and maintain the perfect yard — without lifting a finger.

Visit srpnet.com/2020expo for additional information and to register. Check with your water provider, as many — such as the cities of Avondale, Chandler, Peoria, and Scottsdale — offer irrigation controller rebates and may be able to assist with the cost of the controller. Contact your local water conservation office for details. For more information on smart irrigation controllers, visit SRP’s FAQ page. Remember, there are a number of ways to save water, and they all start with you.

