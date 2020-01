Articles

Category: Water Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Glaciologist Sarah Das explains why surface melting and runoff across Greenland’s mile-thick ice sheet sped up dramatically in the 20th and 21st centuries, showing no signs of abating.

