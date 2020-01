Articles

Category: Water Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:18 Hits: 2

Five hundred meters below the calm surface waters of the Aegean Sea off Santorini Island, Greece, lies an active submarine volcano. There, a decision-making robot equipped with artificial intelligence searches for life and danger.

