Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 6

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference will close at least one day later than expected, the Egyptian Presidency announced on Friday, calling for negotiators to “shift gears” so an agreement can be reached on the remaining sticking points.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130772