Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

With the global population now at eight billion and growing, action or inaction by the world’s largest economies, the G20, will be critical to determine if everyone gets to live on a peaceful and healthy planet, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130557