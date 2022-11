Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

On ‘Women and Water’ Day at COP27, the power of women as key drivers of climate solutions, and the crucial impact that the climate crisis is having on our water supply took centre stage in Sharm el-Sheikh. Meanwhile, the negotiations on the conference outcome continued, with UN officials calling for ‘building bridges’ to deliver on the important issue of loss and damage.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130562