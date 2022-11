Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

Amid a looming food security crisis linked to Sri Lanka’s cost-of-living crunch, the country’s most vulnerable breadwinners wonder how much longer they can cope, as the Government battles the nation’s worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130502