Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022

Preserving the memory of people who suffered and died during the Khmer Rouge's rule in Cambodia helps to ensure such atrocities are never repeated, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in the country’s capital, Phnom Penh, on Sunday.

