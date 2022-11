Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on Friday called for stronger political commitment and action to improve the lives of the roughly 4.3 million stateless people worldwide who are “languishing without citizenship and living in the shadows.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130197