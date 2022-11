Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

Warring factions in Yemen are being urged to extend a UN-mediated truce following reports of deaths and injuries of civilians from sniper attacks and shelling. The truce, which started at the beginning of April, ended more than a month ago, and human rights chief, Volker Türk, says that there is grave and growing concern for the safety and security of civilians.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130207