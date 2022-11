Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022

Responses to climate change must also consider its link to both conflict and the displacement it causes, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said in a briefing to the Security Council on Wednesday.

