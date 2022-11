Articles

Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

The outlook for global labour markets has worsened in recent months and if current trends continue, vacancies will grow more scarce while global jobs growth will deteriorate significantly during the rest of the year, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

