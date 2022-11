Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

The UN Secretary-General has expressed deep concern over the uptick in fighting between Government troops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and M23 rebels in the east, which in the past ten days have seen multiple civilians killed, “massive displacement” and four peacekeepers from the UN Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) injured.

