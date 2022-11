Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

UN officials stationed at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) for the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative have said there will be no movement of vessels on Wednesday, in the light of Russia’s decision to suspend its involvement in the deal.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130092