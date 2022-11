Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 08:08 Hits: 5

The 2022 opium crop in Afghanistan is the most profitable in years with cultivation up by nearly a third amid soaring prices, and despite the multiple humanitarian and economic crises facing the country and it’s Taliban rulers, said the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130057