Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 7

A two-day meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in India has ended with the adoption of a document committing Member States to prevent and combat digital forms of terror, notably using drones, social media, and online terrorist financing.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1130007