Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

“It is my appeal to all the representatives of States, to ensure there is no safe haven provided to any kind of terrorism whatsoever”: the words of Nidhi Chaphekar, a survivor of the 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks, opening a Special Meeting of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee in India on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129982