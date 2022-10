Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

Israel’s occupation is illegal and indistinguishable from a “settler-colonial” situation, which must end, as a pre-condition for Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination, the UN’s independent expert on the occupied Palestinian territory said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129942