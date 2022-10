Articles

A €2 million agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the UNDP Development Programme (UNDP), announced on Tuesday, will help restore damaged public buildings in Ukraine and contribute to recovery and reconstruction that is green, resilient, and inclusive.

