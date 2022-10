Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 6

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Wednesday called for a moratorium on the forced returns of refugees and migrants to Myanmar, in light of the ongoing situation in the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129907