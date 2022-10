Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

Malaysia’s forced return of asylum-seekers to Myanmar has meant that hundreds of Myanmar nationals have been “sent back against their will” to the troubled country in the last two months, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129842