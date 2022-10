Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 00:00 Hits: 0

Geneva – Over recent months, funding shortfalls have forced UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to make cuts to its lifesaving aid to refugees and other forcibly displaced people in a number of operations across...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/10/6356921e4/unhcrs-unprecedented-us700m-funding-gap-spells-catastrophe-millions.html