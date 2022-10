Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 07:34 Hits: 4

Cities have an in-built bias against women, who overwhelmingly describe them as unsafe and unwelcoming. A UN report released on Monday, calls for a complete overhaul of city design, and for women to be more closely involved in urban planning.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129752