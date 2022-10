Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 3

During his two-day visit to India this week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited a model project site in Gujarat state, designated the country's first solar-powered village. He commended villagers there on the shift towards renewable energy, which he said is not only changing lives in the community, but also combating climate change.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129802