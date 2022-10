Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 21 October 2022

More than 2.8 million people have been impacted by Nigeria’s worst floods in a decade, with 1.3 million displaced and hundreds of lives lost, said the UN chief on Friday, expressing his sadness at the devastation.

