Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved a sanctions regime for Haiti, targeting gang leaders and those who finance them, in the hope of easing months of violence and lawlessness which has fuelled a major humanitarian crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129777