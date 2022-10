Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

A new report from UN trade and development body UNCTAD published on Thursday shows how the UN-led Black Sea Grain Initiative has provided hope for millions impacted by rising prices and reduced supplies of staple foodstuffs from war-torn Ukraine.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129757