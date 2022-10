Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

Parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia must cease all hostilities immediately and work towards a peaceful and lasting solution, the newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, appealed on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129632