Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

Thousands of severely malnourished boys and girls in Somalia are at risk of dying, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday, urging donors to step up support amid historic drought.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129642