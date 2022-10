Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

Fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is “spiralling out of control”, and there is no military solution to end nearly two years of brutal conflict which has left tens of thousands reportedly dead, while the “social fabric, is being ripped apart”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129602