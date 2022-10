Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

The UN’s deputy relief chief Joyce Msuya stressed on Sunday that life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection in Yemen must be ramped up to protect the lives of millions of vulnerable people across the war-ravaged country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129582