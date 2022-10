Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 3

From devastating floods in Pakistan, to wildfires in Siberia, the effects of the climate emergency are being felt across the world, and the United Nations is calling for more investment now, to help nations to adapt to an increasingly unstable environment.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129532