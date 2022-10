Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022

The UN Secretary-General issued a statement on Saturday expressing grave concern over the escalation of fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where Government troops and separatist forces have been locked in conflict since November 2020.

