Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 07:47 Hits: 3

In Mozambique, more than 20 per cent of girls aged between 13 and 17 have been married or live with someone as if they were married. Women’s support groups are putting thousands of them on the road to financial independence, making them less vulnerable to gender-based violence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129542